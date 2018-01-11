German Economic Growth Slightly Slower Than Expected in 2017

Germany's economy last year grew at a slightly slower pace than anticipated, but still at a robust clip, data from the country's statistics office showed Thursday.

The statistics office said at a press briefing in Berlin that the German economy grew at a pace of 2.2% last year. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal last week expected growth at 2.3%.

The data also showed that Germany continued its recent trend of very strong fiscal health, earning a budget surplus in 2017 of 1.2% of gross domestic product.

