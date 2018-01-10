Xerox Is in Talks for a Deal With Japan's Fujifilm

Xerox Corp. is in talks to potentially do a major deal with Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp. as the U.S. document pioneer struggles to reinvent itself.

The two companies, which already have a joint venture, are discussing an array of possible deals that may or may not include a change of control of Xerox, according to people familiar with the matter.

A full takeover of the Norwalk, Conn., company isn't on the table, one of the people said.

No deal appears imminent and one may not be reached.

Xerox shares, which topped out at more than $150 in the late '90s, now trade at just over $30 amid a continued slump in sales and profit. Xerox's market value stands at roughly $7.7 billion; it also has more than $4 billion of net debt.

--Nathan Becker contributed to this article.

January 10, 2018 19:48 ET (00:48 GMT)