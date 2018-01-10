On Our Radar

Repsol Confirms CVC Interest in its Gas Natural Stake

By Alberto Delclaux Features Dow Jones Newswires

Spain's Repsol SA (REP.MC) said Wednesday that it had received several expressions of interest for its 20% stake in Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC), including one from CVC Capital Partners Ltd (CVC.YY), responding to media speculation over a possible sell-off.

The oil-and-gas company said that the expression of interest from CVC was at a preliminary phase and that no legal or financial advice has been sought or any agreement reached. The company's stake in Gas Natural is valued at 4.2 billion euros ($5 billion) at current market prices, according to FactSet.

In September 2016, Repsol sold a 10% stake in Gas Natural to Global Infrastructure Partners LLC (GIP.XX), which also acquired 10% from other major shareholder Criteria Caixa, holding company of Caixabank SA (CABK.MC).

