Stock Rally Falters After a Strong Start to 2018

Global stocks fell as investors sold off after an upbeat start to 2018, although bank stocks gained amid higher bond yields.

What the Tax Law Will Do to Bank Earnings

It is going to be a noisy quarter for bank earnings. Because of the tax-overhaul law, big banks are going to record a host of special charges that cut into fourth-quarter profit.

Yen Drives Higher for a Second Day After Central-Bank Surprise

The yen's upward momentum continued Wednesday, a day after the Bank of Japan reignited speculation that it is effectively tapering its asset buying.

Oil Prices Surpass 3-Year High

Oil prices surpassed three-year highs, boosted by declining U.S. crude stockpiles and ongoing geopolitical risk.

Bitcoin Powers Big Returns for a Pair of ETFs

Bitcoin boosted the returns of two of the top-performing exchange-traded funds last year, signaling that some fund companies aren't waiting for regulators to approve a U.S. fund devoted exclusively to the cryptocurrency.

'Fiduciary Rule' Poised for Second Life Under Trump Administration

The Trump administration's threat to dismantle Obama-era rules that cracked down on conflicted advice from stock brokers won't mean no rules at all. Instead, they could emerge from a different regulator who Wall Street knows a little better.

Earnings May Temper the Bank Rally

Bank shares have been riding high, seen by investors as among the biggest beneficiaries of tax reform and a strengthening economy. But this enthusiasm could soon collide with just mediocre fundamentals.

China Consumer Inflation Up Slightly in December

China's consumer inflation accelerated slightly in December, with food prices falling less sharply and exerting a less drag on the overall index, official data showed Wednesday.

India Welcomes More Foreign Investment in Retail and Airlines

India moved to relax restrictions on foreign investment in retail, airlines and other industries Wednesday, in hopes of attracting more capital and expertise to Asia's third-largest economy.

