Earnings May Temper the Bank Rally

Bank shares have been riding high, seen by investors as among the biggest beneficiaries of tax reform and a strengthening economy. But this enthusiasm could soon collide with just mediocre fundamentals.

'Fiduciary Rule' Poised for Second Life Under Trump Administration

The Trump administration's threat to dismantle Obama-era rules that cracked down on conflicted advice from stock brokers won't mean no rules at all. Instead, they could emerge from a different regulator who Wall Street knows a little better.

What the Tax Law Will Do to Bank Earnings

It is going to be a noisy quarter for bank earnings. Because of the tax-overhaul law, big banks are going to record a host of special charges that cut into fourth-quarter profit.

AmTrust Financial Founding Family Proposes Taking Insurer Private

The founding family of AmTrust Financial Services Inc. has proposed taking the workers' compensation insurer private, potentially capping a series of deals and cash infusions in a bid to strengthen the company's financial position.

Goldman Sachs to Invest in Bankrupt Real Industry Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to lend $4 million to bankrupt Real Industry Inc. and to eventually spend about $10 million to buy common stock in the publicly traded company, which is sitting on almost $1 billion in potential tax benefits.

Fed's Kashkari Renews Warning About Yield-Curve Flattening

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said a tug of war between the views of central bankers and investors has created an ominous economic signal in the bond market.

Switzerland's Central Bank Made $55 Billion Last Year-More Than Apple

Switzerland's central bank said it expects to make a record profit of $55.2 billion in 2017, citing higher global equity and bond prices as well as a weaker Swiss franc.

Euro Defies Treasury Market's Gravitational Pull

The single currency has surged against the U.S. dollar, even as German bond yields have collapsed to multidecade lows against their American peers. That's not usually what happens.

Pittsburgh Wealth Manager Adds Institutional Heft

Wealth-management firm DB Root & Co. has acquired two advisory teams focused on serving corporate clients, bolstering its institutional business.

Banks Seek Government Help to Track Money Laundering

Efforts to overhaul U.S. anti-money-laundering laws are gathering steam, as large banks, anticorruption groups and law-enforcement authorities coalesce around the idea of creating a national database of corporations and their true owners.

January 10, 2018 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)