ECB Minutes and US Inflation Reports To End The Week -- Market Talk

1657 ET - Coming up, the early focus in Asia is on Australian November retail which will shape views on the outlook for interest rates. The RBA is currently expected to remain on hold until late 2018 at the earliest. Later, the release of the minutes to the ECB's most recent meeting will hold the spotlight. The market will be attuned to any discussion on the outlook for QE beyond September. Markets are also bracing for the all-important US CPI release on Friday, which could prompt another round of debate over the Fed and its retreat from policy accommodation. (james.glynn@wsj.com; @JamesGlynnWSJ)
January 10, 2018 17:12 ET (22:12 GMT)