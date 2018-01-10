Dutch Gas Company NAM Proposes Cutting Production at Groningen -Reuters

Dutch gas company NAM, a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB.LN) and Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), said Wednesday that it will propose reducing production at the Groningen gas field following an earthquake on Monday, Reuters reports.

--A spokesman for the company said NAM will propose a shutdown of some production clusters, which will lead to lower production overall, Reuters reports.

--The proposal follows a magnitude-3.4 tremor in the northern-Netherlands region of Groningen on Monday, Reuters reports, adding that the final decision on production will be made by the Dutch government.

Full story: http://reut.rs/2Fpgn3d

January 10, 2018 08:32 ET (13:32 GMT)