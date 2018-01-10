China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, January 10 2018
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 578,646 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 13,635 13,795 13,520 13,625 13,635 -10 10,576 16,834
Mar-18 13,875 14,020 13,860 13,880 13,920 -40 18 156
Apr-18 - - - 14,035 14,060 -25 0 66
May-18 14,100 14,280 13,985 14,105 14,095 10 527,278 416,768
Jun-18 14,160 14,340 14,150 14,210 14,215 -5 24 242
Jul-18 14,285 14,285 14,285 14,285 14,390 -105 2 266
Aug-18 14,370 14,445 14,370 14,390 14,375 15 8 84
Sep-18 14,440 14,595 14,320 14,435 14,430 5 40,710 51,348
Oct-18 - - - 14,530 14,530 0 0 14
Nov-18 14,560 14,745 14,555 14,600 14,610 -10 30 124
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
January 10, 2018 02:34 ET (07:34 GMT)