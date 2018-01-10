On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Wednesday, January 10 2018

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 578,646 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jan-18 13,635 13,795 13,520 13,625 13,635 -10 10,576 16,834

Mar-18 13,875 14,020 13,860 13,880 13,920 -40 18 156

Apr-18 - - - 14,035 14,060 -25 0 66

May-18 14,100 14,280 13,985 14,105 14,095 10 527,278 416,768

Jun-18 14,160 14,340 14,150 14,210 14,215 -5 24 242

Jul-18 14,285 14,285 14,285 14,285 14,390 -105 2 266

Aug-18 14,370 14,445 14,370 14,390 14,375 15 8 84

Sep-18 14,440 14,595 14,320 14,435 14,430 5 40,710 51,348

Oct-18 - - - 14,530 14,530 0 0 14

Nov-18 14,560 14,745 14,555 14,600 14,610 -10 30 124

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2018 02:34 ET (07:34 GMT)