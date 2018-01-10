Airbus China Appoints New CEO, Chairman

Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Wednesday that it had appointed George Xu as the new chief executive for Airbus China.

Continue Reading Below

Mr. Xu had previously worked in Airbus China and was most recently party secretary of the Tianjin Youth League.

The company also said that Eric Chen, previously president of Airbus Commercial Aircraft China, succeeded Laurence Barron as chairman of the China division.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2018 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)