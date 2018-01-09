Carl Icahn Pushes SandRidge to Make Board Changes

Less than two weeks after SandRidge Energy succumbed to investors' wishes to terminate a deal to buy Bonanza Creek Energy, activist investor Carl Icahn is urging the company to make changes on its board and let his firm appoint a new director.

Ron Burkle's Americold Expects to Raise At Least $330.8 Million in IPO

Americold Realty Trust expects to raise at least $330.8 million in an initial public offering, it said in a securities filing Tuesday. The Atlanta-based firm is selling 24 million shares for between $14 and $16.

Silicon Valley Reconsiders the iPhone Era It Created

A tussle between prominent investors and Apple over iPhone use by young people comes amid a nascent re-evaluation of the smartphone's social consequences within the industry that spawned it.

Target Posts Strong Holiday Gains

Target said holiday sales were strong both in its stores and online, as the retailer was boosted by healthy U.S. consumer spending as well as its own turnaround efforts.

Altice Gives Investors Clever Deals but No Control

The latest shake-up at cable giant Altice lays bare the problem with investing alongside founding shareholder Patrick Drahi: Minority investors have no real voice.

TD Bank Acquires Toronto-Based AI Startup Layer 6

Toronto-Dominion Bank said it has acquired Toronto-based startup Layer 6, a move aimed at bolstering the Canadian bank's artificial intelligence expertise amid a broader push by financial services firms in adopting the technology.

Facebook Is Making a (Virtual) Comeback in China

The U.S. tech giant, whose main social network is blocked in China, is working with Xiaomi to launch a virtual-reality headset.

Endeavor Agrees to Acquire 160over90 for About $200 Million

Endeavor has agreed to acquire branding and marketing agency 160over90, as the entertainment and sports giant aims to bulk up its marketing services arm.

Chinese Smartphone Makers Raise Concerns About a Mega Chip Deal

A potential merger between Qualcomm and Broadcom would create the world's third-largest chip company.

Samsung Electronics Expects Another Record Quarter

The South Korean giant's memory chips are in demand due to the spread of internet-connected devices and the tech industry's broader push into artificial intelligence.

