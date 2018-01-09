EDF Signs Two Energy-Service Contracts in China

Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR) said Tuesday that it has signed two energy-service contracts in China.

The first contract was reached with Sanya municipality in Hainan province, and covers the design, construction and 30-year operation of a network of chilled water and hot-water production stations, EDF said. It will be jointly run with local partner Changfeng Energy Inc. (CFY.V), the French company said.

EDF said that it concluded the second contract with the town of Lingbao in Henan province. The contract regards the construction and operation of a 35-megawatt biomass-cogeneration plant for 30 years, the company said.

"The two new contracts consolidate the group position in China and fit in with our strategy CAP 2030, which plans to triple EDF activity abroad in countries with high growth by the year 2030," said Jean-Bernard Levy, EDF's chairman and chief executive.

Mr. Levy signed the two contracts during French President Emmanuel Macron's ongoing state visit to China, EDF added.

January 09, 2018 07:24 ET (12:24 GMT)