China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, January 9 2018
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 402,656 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 13,595 13,735 13,570 13,635 13,580 55 4,900 22,142
Mar-18 13,930 13,940 13,890 13,920 13,880 40 8 154
Apr-18 14,060 14,110 13,995 14,060 13,920 140 10 66
May-18 14,090 14,200 14,010 14,095 14,035 60 368,066 413,940
Jun-18 14,225 14,275 14,175 14,215 14,110 105 20 232
Jul-18 14,390 14,390 14,390 14,390 14,225 165 2 264
Aug-18 14,365 14,455 14,310 14,375 14,395 -20 20 82
Sep-18 14,405 14,520 14,350 14,430 14,375 55 29,616 49,696
Oct-18 14,555 14,555 14,510 14,530 14,390 140 4 14
Nov-18 14,605 14,625 14,585 14,610 14,585 25 10 110
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
January 09, 2018 02:34 ET (07:34 GMT)