Utilities Up As Traders Reverse Rate Bets -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators rose as traders backed off bets on rising interest rates.
Continue Reading Below
Switzerland's Partners Group said it will acquire a 45% stake in the 731.5-megawatt Borssele offshore wind farm project in the Netherlands.
In a test case for international intellectual-property battles, federal prosecutors accused Chinese wind-turbine maker Sinovel Wind Group of stealing the source code for software that controls wind turbines from American Superconductor, a Massachusetts-based engineering company that once counted Sinovel as its biggest customer.
--Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 08, 2018 16:54 ET (21:54 GMT)