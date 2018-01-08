Safran Appoints Helene Moreau-Leroy as Director of Zodiac Integration Project

Safran SA (SAF.FR) has appointed Helene Moreau-Leroy as director of its Zodiac integration project, the company said on Monday.

As part of her new role, Ms. Moreau-Leroy will be responsible for overseeing the integration of Zodiac Aerospace (ZC.FR) with Safran, and will report to Jean-Jacques Orsini, Safran's executive vice-president for performance and competitiveness.

Ms. Moreau-Leroy has served as chief executive officer of Safran Transmission Systems since 2013. She will be succeeded by Franck Saudo, who moves over from the company's helicopter engines business.

