Oil Extends Advance on Supply Risks, Falling Inventory

Crude prices ticked up Monday morning, holding on to robust gains made last week on tighter stocks in the U.S. and perceived risks to global supply.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 0.25% at $67.78 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 0.54% at $61.77 a barrel.

Prices climbed to near three-year highs last week amid antigovernment protests in Iran, declining U.S. crude stockpiles and freezing winter weather in the U.S. Northeast and continued high levels of compliance with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' plan to cut crude output, according to analysts at Commerzbank.

OPEC and 10 producers outside the cartel, including Russia, agreed late last year to extend an accord to hold back crude output by nearly 2% through the end of this year. The deal was first reached at the end of 2016 with the aim of reining the global supply glut and boosting prices.

"Against this backdrop, speculative financial investors are betting on further price rises," with net long positions in Brent rising to a record-high 560,890 contracts last week, the analysts wrote in a note Monday. But, the analysts cautioned, this "increases the potential for correction once the factors that are currently determining prices move out of focus or disappear."

Another factor that could undermine the price rise is steadily increasing U.S. crude production, analysts say.

"The march higher in U.S. crude supply will, therefore, likely cast an ever-increasing shadow over the prevailing bullish sentiment," according to Stephen Brennock, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at brokerage CMC Markets, said "the uptrend we have seen since pretty much the middle of the summer is pretty much still intact." He added that the cold weather in the U.S. is likely to continue to fuel demand for energy in the coming weeks.

The price of Brent is up roughly 50% since last June.

Among refined products, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--was up 0.11%, at $1.78 a gallon. ICE gas oil, a benchmark for diesel fuel, changed hands at $608.00 a metric ton, up 0.50% from the previous settlement.

