Materials Up As Metals Prices Hold Near Recent Highs -- Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities producers rose as gold and copper held near recent highs.

The dollar regained some of its lost ground Monday as traders backed off bets that the European Central Bank would take a more hawkish stance.

Gold futures fell 0.1% after rising in 15 of the previous 16 trading sessions.

Copper futures also ticked down in response to the move in the dollar, but they remain near their highest levels since 2014.

January 08, 2018 16:20 ET (21:20 GMT)