German November Manufacturing Orders Miss Expectations

German manufacturing orders performed worse than expected in November, data from the country's statistics office showed Monday.

In adjusted terms, new orders fell by 0.4% on month, undershooting expectations of no change stated in a survey of economists by The Wall Street Journal.

In the previous month, orders rose by 0.7%, revised from the initially reported 0.5% gain.

January 08, 2018 02:28 ET (07:28 GMT)