Facebook and Xiaomi to Launch Virtual-Reality Headset in China

Facebook Inc. and Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi Corp. are teaming up to launch a virtual-reality headset in China that would give the American tech giant a toehold in a growing market where its main business has long been blocked.

Continue Reading Below

The two tech companies are working together to develop a VR headset sold only in China called Mi VR Standalone, Facebook said Monday. The new device is modeled after Facebook's Oculus Go, a previously announced $199 headset that the company plans to launch outside of China in early 2018.

Xiaomi is also Facebook's manufacturing partner for Oculus Go, the Silicon Valley company said. Facebook declined to comment on any revenue-sharing arrangement with Xiaomi.

Write to Deepa Seetharaman at Deepa.Seetharaman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2018 19:01 ET (00:01 GMT)