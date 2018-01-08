Corrections & Amplifications -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 8, 2018).

The Ritz-Carlton Residences Miami Beach is set to open in early 2018. A Mansion article on Dec. 29 about charitable giving incorrectly said it would open in early 2017.

AlliedSignal Inc. acquired Honeywell Inc. in 1999 and kept the Honeywell name, becoming Honeywell International Inc. A Dow 25000 article on Friday about the blue-chip stock index's industrial-sector components incorrectly said that Honeywell acquired AlliedSignal. In addition, AlliedSignal's name was incorrectly given as Allied Signal.

New York City recorded 2,245 murders in 1990. An article Dec. 28 about the city's dropping murder rate in 2017 incorrectly said there were 2,262 murders in 1990.

