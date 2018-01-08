Consumer Cos Up On Strong Holiday Sales -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose after reports of strong holiday sales.

Kohl's rallied after the department-store chain said same-store sales, or sales in stores open a year or more, jumped 6.9% in the holiday season.

Some of Kohl's rivals, including Macy's and JC Penney, also reported surprisingly strong holiday sales, hinting that the malls were busier this year for most stores than they were last year.

