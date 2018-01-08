American Eagle Outfitters Same-Store Sales Rise During Holiday Season

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) said Monday comparable-store sales to date in its fourth quarter are up 8% from a year ago, aided by record sales during the holiday season.

Continue Reading Below

Analysts polled by FactSet forecast the company to record a 5% increase in same-store sales for the quarter, which ends later in January.

The clothing retailer on Monday reiterated guidance on fourth-quarter earnings per share in the range of 42 cents to 44 cents, compared with 39 cents a year earlier.

The Pittsburgh-based company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2017 results on March 8.

The stock was unchanged at $17.95 in after-hours trading.

American Eagle is the latest retailer to report stronger sales during the critical holiday shopping period. Kohl's Corp., Macy's Inc. and J.C. Penney Co. over the last week reported stronger comparable-store sales.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2018 17:36 ET (22:36 GMT)