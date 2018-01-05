What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 5, 2018).

Continue Reading Below

The Dow industrials leapt past 25000 for the first time, the blue-chip index's fastest run to a fresh 1,000-point milestone in history.

The Trump administration proposed opening up nearly all of the country's offshore areas for oil drilling, a move that would touch every coastal state.

Intel and other tech companies and experts have been grappling for months with security flaws in computer chips that were disclosed this week.

Weinstein Co. is nearing the end of a sale process in which it could go for less than $500 million, and shareholders may lose all their equity.

Kalanick plans to sell 29% of his shares in Uber as part of a broader investment deal led by SoftBank.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Westinghouse Electric is being sold to Brookfield Business Partners and institutional partners in a deal valued at $4.6 billion.

Zuckerberg said fixing Facebook is his personal challenge for 2018, in a post that highlighted the firm's mounting difficulties.

VW and Hyundai are placing bets on Silicon Valley startup Aurora in the race to develop driverless cars.

Neiman Marcus's CEO is stepping aside and will be succeeded by a former Ralph Lauren executive.

The drop in TV ratings for NFL games accelerated in the recently completed 2017 regular season.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2018 02:47 ET (07:47 GMT)