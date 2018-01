Shares of power-plant operators were more or less flat as traders rotated into more economically sensitive areas.

Entergy's nuclear power plant in Massachusetts was still off line Friday, a day after a strong winter storm moving across the Northeast knocked out one of three offsite power lines that feed the plant.

January 05, 2018 16:59 ET (21:59 GMT)