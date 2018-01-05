U.S. Employers Slow Pace of Hiring in December

The pace of hiring slowed last month, but the unemployment rate held at a 17-year low, suggesting it's becoming more difficult for employers to find workers in a tight labor market.

U.S. Trade Gap Grew 3.2% in November

The U.S. trade gap rose to a nearly six-year high in November, driven by a surge in imports as upbeat American households stepped up purchases of cellphones, household items and other products.

Stocks Poised for Further Gains After Dow 25000

U.S. stocks were on course to carry on their new year rally, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 25000 for the first time and as several indexes around the world notched multiyear highs.

Eurozone Inflation Rate Drops Further From ECB Target

The annual rate of inflation in the eurozone fell in December, likely marking the start of a series of drops the European Central Bank hopes will prove temporary.

Oil Slips After Hitting Three-Year High

Oil prices fell as some investors cashed in on the week's strong gains and others mulled ambiguous U.S. inventory data.

Trump Administration Seeks $18 Billion to Expand Border Wall

The Trump administration is asking Congress for nearly $18 billion to construct more than 700 miles of new and replacement barriers along the southwest border.

Trump Administration Proposes Massive Expansion of Oil Drilling

The Trump administration proposed opening up nearly all the country's offshore areas for oil drilling, a move that would touch every coastal state, some that have been off limits to drillers for decades.

CFTC Moves to Address Industry Concerns Over Virtual Currencies

The top U.S. derivatives regulator is moving to address financial-industry concerns over its oversight responsibilities for virtual currencies and related futures products.

Now Italy Is Growing, Can It Lighten Its Huge Debt Load?

Italy, Europe's most indebted large economy, is at the crossroads again. Growth has picked up finally, and the country's bank cleanup is in progress. But the national election due in early March puts the country's debt back in focus.

January 05, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)