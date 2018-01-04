Steinhoff Names Philip Dieperink as Acting CFO

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (SNH.JO) said on Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Ben la Grange has stepped down from the position and will be replaced by acting CFO Philip Dieperink.

Continue Reading Below

The company said Mr. la Grange will now focus on the preservation and procurement of liquidity for the group, as well as the finalization of the company's audited 2017 consolidated financial statements.

Steinhoff intends to appoint an external debt-restructuring expert and a chief restructuring officer to assist in these matters, the company said.

Meetings with lenders in London and South Africa are continuing, the company said, adding that significant near-term liquidity is needed by some of Steinhoff's business units.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

January 04, 2018 11:10 ET (16:10 GMT)