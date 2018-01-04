Westinghouse, Once an Industrial Powerhouse, Is on Brink of Sale

Brookfield Business Partners and institutional partners have reached a deal to buy troubled nuclear contractor Westinghouse Electric for $4.6 billion.

Holiday Sales Rebound at Macy's and J.C. Penney

A healthy economy and strong consumer spending gave a boost to Macy's and J.C. Penney sales in the critical holiday months.

Sprint Names Former Altice CEO as New Finance Chief, President

Sprint has named longtime telecom and cable executive Michel Combes to serve as its new president and chief financial officer, the company said.

Walgreens Focuses on Pharmacy Sales as Store Count Rises

Walgreens Boots Alliance said an increase in prescription volumes helped lift U.S. pharmacy sales in its latest quarter as it works to continue capturing a larger share of the prescription-drug market.

Monsanto Misses Views Ahead of Sale to Bayer

Monsanto Co., looking to wrap up its sale to German chemical conglomerate Bayer AG, reported lower-than-expected results in its latest quarter as sales of corn seeds declined.

Challenge for Vanguard's New CEO: Keep a Behemoth Growing

Vanguard's new chief executive, Mortimer J. "Tim" Buckley, has a challenge his three predecessors didn't: How to grow a firm that is already the world's second largest investment manager.

Neiman Marcus CEO to Step Aside, Making Way for an Outsider

Neiman Marcus, the luxury retailer saddled with debt from two leveraged buyouts, is preparing to appoint a new chief executive.

Tech Giants Race to Address Chip Flaws With a Potentially Vast Impact

The world's computer-chip and software makers scrambled to respond to the disclosure of two widespread hardware vulnerabilities found by cybersecurity experts that could affect most of the world's modern computing devices.

Apollo-led Investor Group Buys Stake in OneMain

An investor group led private-equity firm Apollo Global Management is buying a 40.5% stake in subprime lender OneMain Holdings.

Silver Lake to Buy Majority Stake in Weld North Education From KKR

Private-equity firm Silver Lake said it agreed to buy a majority stake in online-education company Weld North Education from KKR.

