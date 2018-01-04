Monsanto Misses Views Ahead of Sale to Bayer

Monsanto Co., looking to wrap up its sale to German chemical conglomerate Bayer AG, reported lower-than-expected results in its latest quarter as sales of corn seeds declined.

Continue Reading Below

The $57 billion deal, which would create the world's largest supplier of pesticides, seeds and crop genes, is expected to close early this year as the companies push for regulatory approval.

In recent months, Monsanto has faced both legal challenges and questions from regulators over two of its weed killers. The agricultural giant in October sued the Arkansas State Plant Board following the board's decision to bar Monsanto's new herbicide dicamba, claiming that its product was being held to an unfair standard.

But in November, the European Union ended a yearslong dispute and renewed a license for Monsanto's weed killer glyphosate, a herbicide that the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer concluded had the potential to cause cancer in humans. Those findings have been refuted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other chemical regulators, and Monsanto has dismissed the findings as "agenda-driven."

Monsanto said pricing gains on glyphosate helped boost sales during the quarter and it expects pricing to continue to improve sales for the rest of the year. Monsanto also said it would move ahead with plans to invest in a dicamba manufacturing plant, set to be completed in 2020.

Total sales were essentially flat as increased sales from herbicides and soybean seeds barely offset a 17% decline in its corn seed and traits segment, the company's largest by revenue.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Overall for its first quarter Monsanto reported a profit of $169 million, or 38 cents a share, up from $29 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, earnings grew to 41 cents from 21 cents. Revenue edged 0.3% higher to $2.66 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had forecast earnings of 42 cents on $2.77 billion in revenue.

Monsanto didn't provide specific guidance for the year in light of its pending deal with Bayer. The company said it expects a benefit from the new U.S. tax legislation beginning in 2019 and that it could have an effective tax rate significantly lower than the 30% guided for the current year.

Shares edged 0.2% higher to $117.70 in premarket trading. The stock has risen 12% over the past 12 months.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2018 09:45 ET (14:45 GMT)