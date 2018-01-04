ADRs End Slightly Higher; Santander, Embraer Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed slightly higher on Thursday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.7% to 157.42. The European index increased 0.7% to 145.14. The Asian index increased 0.8% to 187.34. The Latin American index increased 0.5% to 259.83, and the emerging-markets index rose 0.3% to 339.13.

Benitec Biopharma Ltd. (BNTC), Banco Santander SA (SAN) and Embraer SA (ERJ) were among those with ADRs that traded actively.

Australian biotechnology company Benitec Biopharma will make a presentation at a biotech showcase in San Francisco next week. It said it will provide at the event a 2018 outlook and highlight its progress toward becoming a clinical-stage company. The company's pipeline includes candidates to treat head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy. ADRs rose 15% to $3.44.

Santander's third-quarter results confirmed its strong earnings performance, UBS says, but its capital position and the political situation in Spain still weigh on the bank. Most businesses, including Banco Popular and the bank's Brazilian operations, contributed to the positive performance, analysts say. ADRs of Santander rose 3.4% to $6.75.

Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer reached a flight-services deal with Widerøe covering parts for the Norway-based carrier's new E2 jets. Widerøe is the launch customer for the new jets, with first delivery set for April. Like Boeing and rival Airbus, Embraer is trying to capture more high-margin services work alongside jet sales. ADRs of Embraer rose 2.4% to $26.89.

January 04, 2018 18:19 ET (23:19 GMT)