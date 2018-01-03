Porsche Walkouts Called in Pay Dispute -Reuters

Germany's IG Metall labor union, the country's largest, called on staff at Volkswagen's Porsche sports car brand to walk out of their shifts for an hour on Thursday as part of its campaign for higher pay across the engineering industry.

Continue Reading Below

--The union is demanding a six percent wage rise this year for about 3.9 million workers in the metal and engineering sectors, including the German car industry.

--The union plans to expand stoppages across Germany from Porsche's factory near Stuttgart next Monday to step up pressure on employers before the next round of pay negotiations, due on Jan. 11.

--Employers have dismissed the request as excessive and have so far offered a two percent pay rise as well as a 200 euro ($241) one-off payout in the first quarter.

Full story: http://reut.rs/2CzErl8

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2018 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)