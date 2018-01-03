Health Care Shares Rise as Drug Prices Remain in Focus - Health Care Roundup

Health-care shares were higher. Spark Therapeutics Inc. said it would charge $850,000 a patient for a pioneering new treatment for a hereditary form of vision loss-below the $1 million price tag the company had considered, but still a milestone for ever-rising drug prices in the U.S. Allergan will eliminate more than 1,000 jobs as the drug maker works to restructure ahead of expected revenue declines from the loss of exclusivity on key products. Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals rose following the firm's announcement that it paid down an additional $300 million in debt with cash on hand. (Amy.Pessetto@wsj.com)
January 03, 2018 17:27 ET (22:27 GMT)