Gazprom Gas Exports to Europe Rise 8% to New Record -FT

Gazprom's gas exports to Europe rose to record levels last year, up 8.1% to 193.9 billion cubic meters, the FT reported.

--The world's largest gas producer, which has a monopoly on Russian gas pipelines to Europe, managed to increased exports despite "rising competition" from liquefied natural gas and other sources, stated the FT.

--"The second consecutive year of record exports on the one hand demonstrates the rapidly growing demand of European countries for Russian gas, and on the other--its reliability to supply the required volumes," said Gazprom's Chairman Alexei Miller, according to the FT.

January 03, 2018 11:03 ET (16:03 GMT)