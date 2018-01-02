Vinci Awarded City of Cologne Contract

Vinci SA (DG.FR) said Tuesday that it has been awarded a contract to restructure, expand and manage four schools in Cologne, Germany for a period of 29 years.

The contract, which took effect Jan. 1, has a total value of 163.5 million euros ($196.2 million) and was awarded to Vinci Facilities SKE, a German subsidiary of Vinci Energies, the French construction company said.

The deal covers the renovation of landmarks, construction of new buildings and facility management for the schools.

