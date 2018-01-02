Health Care Up as Price Hikes Seen -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose as traders bet drug makers would pass on more price increases this year as controversy dies down.

Shares of Biogen rose after an analyst at brokerage RBC Capital Markets said recent price hikes could give the biotech company's valuation a lift.

Achaogen rose after the company said the Food and Drug Administration plans to review its therapy for complicated urinary tract infections.

