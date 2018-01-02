Correction to Property-Tax Prepay Article on Dec. 26

Congress's Joint Committee on Taxation estimates the real-estate-tax deduction cost the federal government $33 billion in 2017. "Homeowners Rush to Prepay 2018 Property-Tax Bills," published on Dec. 26, 2017, at 7:53 p.m. ET, incorrectly said 2016 in the 13th paragraph. Also, for taxpayers who deducted their real-estate taxes in 2015, the deductions reduced adjusted gross income by about $5,000. The article incorrectly said the average tax bill was reduced by roughly $5,000 in the 10th paragraph. (Jan. 2, 2018)
Continue Reading Below
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 02, 2018 13:08 ET (18:08 GMT)