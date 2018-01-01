Global Economy Week Ahead: Fed Minutes, U.S. Jobs Report, Eurozone Inflation

The new year kicks off with data on the U.S. labor market and minutes from the Federal Reserve, as well as an update on eurozone inflation.

South Korea December Exports Up 8.9% at $49.07 Billion

South Korea's shipments overseas expanded at a softer-than-expected pace in December, but still remained on solid footing to end the year with steady growth in trade.

Low Treasury Yields Expected to Persist in New Year

While other assets soared in 2017, yields on longer-term U.S. Treasury bonds have remained stubbornly low. That is unlikely to change in 2018.

For Bitcoin, A Year Like No Other

In 2017, bitcoin became one of the market's greatest speculative crazes. It remains to be seen whether it can live up to the hype.

From Soybeans to Corn, La Niña Could Shake Up Agricultural Markets

Grains, soybeans and other agricultural commodities are likely in for a wild ride if the La Niña weather pattern takes hold.

Proposed Changes to Offshore Drilling Rules Raise Questions

The Trump administration's proposed changes to offshore oil drilling rules are raising fundamental questions over whether safety regulators at the Interior Department should also be concerned with promoting oil and gas production.

The Secret to Cutting China's Debt

The close relationship between China's borrowing and exports means Beijing will still depend on global growth staying strong if it is to win its battle against excessive leverage.

U.S. Steelmakers Raise Their Bets on Energy, Construction

Steelmakers are betting on the U.S. again, building mills they hope will help them compete against cheap imports as demand rises. Others see expansion as a risky bet that could swamp a still-fragile domestic market and force other mills to idle.

China's Factory Activity Falls Slightly in December

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index slipped from November, but has remained above contraction level for 17 months.

Oil Prices Expected to Keep Rising in 2018, but It Could Be a Rocky Ride

Oil prices are likely to continue climbing in 2018 on the back of OPEC-led production cuts and a growing global economy, industry executives and analysts say. But any gains are expected to be kept in check by booming supplies from the U.S.

