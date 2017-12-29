What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (December 29, 2017).

Islamic State said it was behind a suicide bombing at a Shiite Muslim cultural center in Kabul that killed at least 41 people.

The IRS sparked confusion over the eligibility of property-tax prepayments, making localities scramble to interpret the notice.

The turnover rate among senior White House officials reached 34% this year, a level unprecedented in the modern era.

Alabama certified Democrat Jones the winner of a special Senate election, after a failed legal challenge by Republican Moore.

Opioid deaths have declined this year in several New England states, but officials caution that the crisis is far from over.

Reported sexual assaults in the military are at a record high as the Pentagon wrestles with a problem only recently addressed.

Italy's president dissolved Parliament and called early elections, a vote likely to highlight unresolved economic and political woes.

The retirement package for Zimbabwe's ex-President Mugabe includes at least 25 staff, new cars and an eight-bedroom residence.

A former soccer star was declared the winner of Liberia's long-delayed presidential election.

Frigid weather gripped a large section of the U.S. from the Midwest to the Northeast, setting records.

