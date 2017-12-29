Volkswagen Appeals Emissions Audit at Highest Germany Court -Sueddeutsche Zeitung

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) is petitioning Germany's constitutional court to reverse the appointment of a special auditor who would investigate the car maker's management in its diesel emissions scandal, according to reports by German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung and public broadcasters NDR and WDR.

--In November, a lower court, the higher regional court of the city of Celle, had accepted a motion by three Volkswagen shareholders to appoint the special auditor, the newspaper reports.

--Volkswagen has requested that the special auditor not start his work until the constitutional court, which is Germany's highest court, has made a ruling on the appeal, according to the newspaper.

December 29, 2017 05:09 ET (10:09 GMT)