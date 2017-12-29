Spanish Government Authorizes Hochtief Bid For Abertis -Europa Press

The Spanish government has authorized Hochtief AG to continue with its 18.6 billion euros ($22.2 billion) takeover bid for Spanish toll-road operator Abertis Infraestructuras SA, according to Spanish news agency Europa Press.

Continue Reading Below

--Germany's Hochtief is controlled by Spain's Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA the news agency reports.

--The Spanish government is still considering the approval of Atlantia SpA's bid for Abertis, according to Europa Press. The Italian company requested formal authorization from the government on Dec. 21.

Full story: http://bit.ly/2liz6Vr

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

December 29, 2017 10:08 ET (15:08 GMT)