China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, December 29 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 437,026 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-18 13,735 13,775 13,570 13,675 13,660 15 15,348 32,456
Mar-18 14,050 14,090 13,975 14,035 13,995 40 20 156
Apr-18 14,105 14,175 14,105 14,140 14,105 35 4 64
May-18 14,170 14,255 14,035 14,140 14,130 10 388,104 361,926
Jun-18 14,320 14,320 14,220 14,250 14,210 40 14 248
Jul-18 14,300 14,300 14,300 14,300 14,455 -155 2 262
Aug-18 14,410 14,410 14,325 14,360 14,510 -150 16 88
Sep-18 14,535 14,590 14,385 14,480 14,480 0 33,500 41,540
Oct-18 - - - 14,665 14,665 0 0 10
Nov-18 14,725 14,725 14,630 14,675 14,615 60 18 102
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 29, 2017 02:32 ET (07:32 GMT)