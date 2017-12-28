On Our Radar

Tech Flat As iPhone X Conerns Linger -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies were more or less flat as concerns lingered about demand for Apple's iPhone X. Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group succeeded in its bid to buy a large stake in ride-hailing company Uber Technologies at a steep discount, and is set to acquire shares equal to about 15% in a tender offer that values Uber at $48 billion. That would be a substantial discount to Uber's most recent valuation, reflecting the app maker's leadership struggles and clashes with regulators in some markets.

December 28, 2017 16:49 ET (21:49 GMT)