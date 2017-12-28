U.S. Jobless Claims Unchanged at 245,000 Last Week

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits held steady last week, remaining near historically low levels as 2017 draws to a close.

U.S. Stocks Set to Open Higher

U.S. stocks were poised to open higher Thursday even as markets in the eurozone and Japan were held back by a drop in the dollar.

Two of Fed's Newest Faces to Join Rate-Setting Panel in 2018

Two of the newest Federal Reserve officials will step into the spotlight in 2018 when they assume voting seats for the first time on the central bank's interest-rate-setting committee, weighing how to keep a buoyant economy on an even keel in the new year.

The Growing Peril of Index Funds: Too Much Tech

Investors who loaded up on U.S. and Asian stock index funds might be surprised to learn just what they own now: technology stocks-a lot of them.

Power Plants Bloom Even as Electricity Prices Wilt

A glut of gas flowing out of U.S. shale fields is fueling a power plant construction boom in several northeastern states, despite fierce competition that has caused wholesale electricity prices to plummet.

European Union Finds Leading Fight for Open Trade a Tough Task

The European Union started this year by announcing a global trade offensive to counter rising U.S. protectionism. Now the bloc faces an uphill battle to prove it can deliver, Emre Peker writes.

South Korea Considers Shuttering Bitcoin Exchanges

Investor frenzy has worried the country's authorities, who are concerned about growing speculation-and the risk investors could lose money from sharp price declines or from cyber attacks on digital currency exchanges.

Concerned About the ECB Taper? Britain's Case Should Calm Nerves

For investors worried over the European Central Bank's plan to taper corporate-bond purchases from January, the example of Britain makes the case for remaining calm.

Some Talk of Policy Tweaking at BOJ's December Meeting

The Bank of Japan's policy board has started talking about the possibility of tweaking its aggressive monetary easing program, while most of its members generally agree that the current policy is the most suitable for now.

Consumer Confidence Dips in December

After a banner year for consumer confidence, the mood of Americans hit a yearend lull as many households wait to see how they will be affected by an overhaul of the U.S. tax code.

