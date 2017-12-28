Apple's Nearly Trillion-Dollar iPhone

The iPhone maker's stock price has soared, but is unlikely to repeat the performance.

Auto-Parts Maker Gates Industrial Files for IPO

Auto-parts maker Gates Industrial Corp. has filed for an initial public offering, more than three years after private-equity giant Blackstone Group bought the business.

The Growing Peril of Index Funds: Too Much Tech

Investors who loaded up on U.S. and Asian stock index funds might be surprised to learn just what they own now: technology stocks-a lot of them.

Apple Boosts Pay of CEO Cook, Other Executives

A year after delivering an unusual pay cut, Apple gave Chief Executive Tim Cook and other top executives a big boost in compensation for fiscal 2017, as the company exceeded annual sales and profit goals.

The Winners and Losers of the Heard's Stock-Picking Event

Heard on the Street's columnists ran an experiment to see if they could beat the market by picking, or panning, 23 stocks, indexes or currencies. They tracked their performance over several months, and the results were humbling.

China's Geely Accelerates Global Expansion With Volvo Truck Stake

Chinese auto maker Geely has made its biggest overseas play to date by acquiring a $3.24 billion stake in Swedish truck-and-bus maker Volvo AB, as Chinese investors continue to snap up global automotive assets.

Shell, Barclays Detail Billions in Tax-Linked Charges

Royal Dutch Shell and Barclays Bank said they would take large charges attributable to the U.S. tax overhaul-joining a parade of global firms in recent days disclosing how American tax-bill changes will affect their bottom line.

JPMorgan to Pay $2.8 Million for Failing to Segregate Customer Funds

JPMorgan Chase & Co. agreed to pay $2.8 million to settle charges brought by Wall Street's self-regulator that the bank failed for years to adequately separate customer securities from the firm's own assets.

1MDB Makes Final Payment to Abu Dhabi Fund

The Malaysian state-investment fund said it has paid all that is required to be paid to Abu Dhabi's IPIC, its former business partner, by December.

Furniture Boss Hits Short Sellers

Since the start of the year, the furniture chain now known as RH has wagered about $1 billion in a battle with investors who have staked bets against the stock.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)