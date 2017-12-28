China Current Account Surplus at $40.5 Billion in Third Quarter

China posted a current account surplus of $40.5 billion in the third quarter, while its capital and financial account surplus was $14.2 billion, the foreign-exchange regulator said Thursday.

For the first nine months, the current account surplus stood at $109.8 billion and the surplus for its capital and financial account was $53.1 billion, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

