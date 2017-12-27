Consumer Confidence Falls in December

The Conference Board on Wednesday said its index of U.S. consumer confidence fell to 122.1 in December from 128.6 in November, which was a 17-year high.

U.S. Stocks Little Changed as Volumes Remain Muted

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung between small gains and losses, with volumes muted in the quiet period between Christmas and New Year's Day.

Yield-Starved Investors Bow to Bond Sellers' Demands

Rampant demand for leveraged loans is allowing private-equity firms to water down legal safeguards for investors. Many worry that such changes could result in higher losses for investors during the next downturn.

Former Bush-Era Economists Considered for Fed's No. 2 Job

The White House has interviewed two economists who served in senior positions in the George W. Bush administration to serve as the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board.

U.S. Pending Home Sales Up Slightly in November

The National Association of Realtors said its pending home sales index rose 0.2% in November to 109.5 from the previous month and 0.8% from a year earlier. Economists surveyed had expected no change between October and November.

Oil Slips Off More Than Two-Year High

Oil markets eased off a 2 1/2 -year high after a pipeline blast in Libya disrupted supplies and caused a price spike.

Mexico Chalks Up $399 Million November Trade Surplus

Mexico registered a $399 million trade surplus in November, shipping out more manufactured goods and crude oil than a year before while imports also expanded but at a slower pace.

Homeowners Rush to Prepay 2018 Property-Tax Bills

Homeowners across the nation are rushing this week to prepay their property taxes for 2018 before the Republican tax law kicks in Jan. 1 and effectively raises the levy on higher-end homes.

China's Central Bank Ramps Up Oversight of Payment Services

The People's Bank of China is stepping up scrutiny of the third-party payments industry, as part of its effort to curb financial risk.

South Korean Economy Projected to Grow 3% in 2018

The government expects economic growth to slow next year after a faster-than-expected expansion in 2017.

