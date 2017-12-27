IWG Gets Indicative Offer From Brookfield Asset Management, Onex

IWG PLC (IWG.LN) said Wednesday that it has received an indicative offer proposal from funds managed by affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. (BAM.A.T) and Onex Corporation (ONEX.T).

The global workplace provider, formally called Regus, didn't provide any further information except that there isn't certainty any offer will be made.

Brookfield and Onex have until 1700 GMT on Jan. 20 to either make an offer or withdraw under U.K. Takeover Panel rules.

December 27, 2017 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)