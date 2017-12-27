Industrials Up as Traders Bet on Infrastructure Spending - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked up as traders bet the sector would benefit from talk of an infrastructure spending bill.

General Electric said it is increasing its ownership in Swedish metals technology concern Arcam AB by purchasing outstanding shares from investment firms Elliott Management and Polygon Investment Group.

Shares of Boeing after reports that Morocco's Royal Air Maroc ordered four of Boeing's new 787-9 Dreamliner jets valued at $1.1 billion at list prices.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

December 27, 2017 16:31 ET (21:31 GMT)