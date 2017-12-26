What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (December 26, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

The Saudi government in recent days has released at least two dozen high-profile suspects held in a crackdown on corruption.

States are grappling with how to continue the popular Children's Health Insurance Program after Congress failed to renew its long-term funding.

The White House's push for an infrastructure-rebuilding plan will begin in earnest early next month.

Trump's decision to provide antitank missiles to Ukraine reflects a new assessment of the threat posed by Moscow's military intervention there.

The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said the U.N.'s 2018-19 budget would be slashed by more than $285 million, including cuts to management.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's legal team reasserted that the parts of the Russian election-interference investigation involving the president would conclude quickly.

A federal judge ruled the military must provide immediate access to legal counsel for a U.S. citizen being held as an enemy combatant in Iraq.

A nuclear-power project being built by Russia in Belarus is fueling safety fears in nearby Lithuania.

Maine can't find enough snowplow drivers, a sign that low unemployment has its downsides for state governments competing with private employers.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 26, 2017 02:47 ET (07:47 GMT)