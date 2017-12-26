Utilities Down As Sector's Fall From Favor Continues -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators fell as the sector's fall from grace continued. Among the strongest sectors for much of 2015 and 2016, utilities are likely to be the weakest performers of the 11 sectors on the Standard & Poor's 500 in 2017. Manufacturer Hubbell agreed to buy utilities supplier Aclara Technologies LLC for $1.1 billion in cash, as Hubbell seeks to expand its "smart grid" offerings.
