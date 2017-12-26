Industrials Tick Up After Regional Data Reports -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked up after a brace of strong reports. Manufacturing activity in Texas expanded at the strongest pace in more than a decade. The Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey production index jumped 18 points to 32.8 in December in comparison with the November reading. The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond said an index tracking manufacturing activity at factories across the central Atlantic states decreased in December as shipments and new orders slowed, but remained solidly in expansion territory. Embraer shares continued their ascent amid anticipation that Boeing will buy the Brazilian jet maker at a healthy premium. General Electric shares have shown some signs of stability, rising for the third straight session after hitting a six-year low of $17.45 on Dec. 20. GE, which mistimed investments in coal-fired energy and oilfield supplies, could benefit from the rebound in oil prices.
