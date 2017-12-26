China Industrial Profits +14.9% in November Vs +25.1% in October

China's industrial-profit growth slowed sharply in November, due to slower growth in prices for industrial goods and higher production costs.

China's industrial profits in November rose 14.9% compared with the same period a year ago, decelerating from a 25.1% increase in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

In the first 11 months of 2017, China's industrial profit grew 21.9% from a year earlier, compared with a 23.3% increase in the January-October period.

The slowdown was driven by lackluster performance in the power, natural gas and water supply sectors, which saw a combined decrease of 12.8% in profits from a year earlier during the January-November period, according to the bureau.

The debt-to-equity ratio of China's industrial firms was down slightly at 55.8% in November from 55.7% in October, said He Ping, an economist with the statistics bureau.

